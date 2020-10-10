Man arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old, woman

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities arrested a man Saturday in a quadruple shooting that left his girlfriend and a 6-year-old girl dead.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to an apartment. The release said a 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 6-year-old at a hospital.

Police say a 16- and 10-year-old girl also sustained non-life threatening wounds and were taken to a hospital.

A person of interest was found inside the apartment and taken into custody without incident, police said. His name wasn't released. Police say he is believed to be the woman's girlfriend.

Police provided no motive for the shooting and didn't release the relationship between the man and the children.