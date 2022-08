OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha.

Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, according to online court records. The women's bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home.