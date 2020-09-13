Man arrested after standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who fired shots at employees outside Arrowhead Stadium was arrested Saturday after a daylong standoff.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said the man arrived at the Truman Sports Complex around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and fired several shots at employees but did not hit anyone. The man was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. on suspicion of several charges related to the shooting.

Jackson said the man pointed guns during the standoff and at some times he placed the guns in his waistband as he moved around a parking lot. Jackson said the man didn’t appear to have any connection to the Kansas City Chiefs or Royals.

During the standoff, some stadium employees took shelter inside the complex.

The Kansas City Royals’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was delayed about half an hour because of the standoff but was played after the man was arrested.