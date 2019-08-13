Man arrested after DUI crash on Cains Hill in Ridgefield

Ridgefield police car. Photo: Ridgefield Police Department

DUI on Cains Hill

A 51-year-old Manhattan man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Cains Hill Road at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

Police said the driver crashed his vehicle into a steep embankment and an investigation into the accident revealed that the man was intoxicated.

The man failed a standardized field sobriety test on the scene and was transported to Ridgefield police headquarters.

He was released on a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 20.