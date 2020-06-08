Man admits wrapping dead woman's body plastic, duct tape

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man has admitted helping to wrap a dead woman's body in plastic and duct tape in a Dayton home after she had been shot and stabbed.

Daniel Mertz, 48, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County court records. Mertz faces up to four years in prison when he's sentenced.

Mertz admitted participating in moving Cora Ross Grubb's body, which was found on Oct. 28. An autopsy determined the 26-year-old had died of gunshot and stab wounds to her neck and head.

A suspect in the case, Erik Evans, 32, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after authorities said he opened fire on a police officer who approached him on the day after Grubb's body was found.

A note found on Evans indicated that he had killed Grubb, police said.