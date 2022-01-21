Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of making and placing several homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines — including one that was found by an 8-year-old girl — pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.
Chad Williams, 47, of Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and making a destructive device, the Des Moines Register reported. Prosecutors dropped a third count of unlawful possession of a destructive device. As part of the deal, Williams agreed to forfeit a handgun and ammunition to the government.