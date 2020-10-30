Man accused of threatening to blow up polling site

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Dickinson police have arrested a man accused of threatening to blow up a voting site in Stark County.

An anonymous email was sent Wednesday afternoon to The Dickinson Press newspaper which said a polling site would be bombed, authorities said.

Investigators were able to track the IP address of the email to the suspect and arrested a 33-year old Dickinson man on a possible charge of felony terrorizing, KFGO reported.

He's being held in the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson awaiting a bond hearing.