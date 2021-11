BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a Baton Rouge apartment with three children present, officials said.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on the eastern side of the city around 9 p.m. on Saturday and found a man dead in a bedroom, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. They also found three children in the bedroom, The Advocate reported.