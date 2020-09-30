Man accused of attacks on 3 homeless men charged with murder

CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of stabbing three homeless people as they slept was charged Wednesday in the stabbing death of a man in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Bryant McCalip appeared before Judge Mary Marubio in Cook County Circuit Court on first-degree murder charges, and was ordered held without bond. The 28-year-old man was already being held on attempted first-degree murder charges for the other attacks on homeless men.

McCalip is accused in the latest charges of stabbing to death Aaron Curry, 58. Curry’s body was found in Grant Park on July 9. Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy says the blade of a knife was stuck in Curry’s right shoulder and he had stab wounds all over his body. The knife allegedly had traces of McCalip’s DNA on the handle.

Though surveillance video allegedly showed McCalip committing other attacks, prosecutors said Curry’s murder wasn't captured by cameras.

Cellphone and public transit records placed McCalip blocks from where Curry’s body was discovered in the timeframe authorities believe the murder occurred, according to prosecutors. A search by police of McCalip’s home uncovered two knives matching the weapon found in Curry’s body, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t immediately known if McCalip has retained legal representation to speak on his behalf.