Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund in Ridgefield marks 50 years: 'We are the caretakers' Alyssa Seidman Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 4:56 p.m.
Dean Williams, president of the Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund, stands on his dock on Mamanasco Lake. The MLIF is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Local teenagers jump from the cliffs in Richardson Park into Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A family swims and sunbathes from a dock on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Beach space on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A deck over the water at a house on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Kayaks tied up at a dock on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A house overlooks Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A boat house on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Connecticut state boat launch on Mamanasco Lake is a major draw for boaters. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Houses along the shore of Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Swimming from a dock on Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A house overlooks Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Chairs on a dock on Mamanasco Lake. Mamanasco Lake. The Mamanasco Lake Improvement Fund (MLIF) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Friday, July 30, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Mamanasco Lake was formerly the site of lively ice skating parties organized by resident Francis Martin. Pictured, people sip hot cocoa on the lakefront as dozens skate across its surface (ca. 1963).
Jack Sanders / Contributed photo
In the early 20th century, a boathouse at Mamanasco Lake allowed residents to store their watercrafts near the lakefront. Today, the structure serves as a guesthouse on a residential property.
Jack Sanders / Contributed photo
Pictured, Peatts Store on the waterfront at Mamanasco Lake (ca. 1950).
Jack Sanders / Contributed photo
RIDGEFIELD — The beating sun was tempered by a cool breeze, which threw a mist into an electric boat as it cut through the currents of Mamanasco Lake.
As the vessel steered toward the 30-foot cliffs in Richardson Park, local teenagers got a running start before taking a leap of faith. Further downstream, a child lapped gleefully on the glistening surface as his family observed from a private dock.