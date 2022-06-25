Mali junta paves way for elections with new law

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s junta leader signed a new law paving the way for elections and a return of the West African country to constitutional rule. Col. Assimi Goita has been president of the transitional government since seizing power in a coup two years ago.

The law signed Friday would also allow him and other military members of the transitional government to run in 2024, when the next presidential election is scheduled, according to a copy of the new legislation seen by the Associated Press.