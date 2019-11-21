Male pedestrian, 55, hit and killed by car in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A 55-year-old man had died after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in northeast Sparks.

The Washoe County regional medical examiner’s office identified the victim Wednesday as Roger Geigle.

Sparks police say he was hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Vista Boulevard and Iratcabal Drive north of Disc Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates Geigle was in a marked crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’ve not determined his hometown.

The driver of the gray car remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Authorities say speed, drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is continuing.