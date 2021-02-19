Malaysian court finds portal guilty over readers' comments Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 12:55 a.m.
1 of8 Malaysiakini's editor-in-chief Steven Gan speaks to the media at the Federal Court in in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Malaysia’s top court ruled Friday that the popular online news portal was guilty of contempt for publishing readers' comments that criticized the judiciary, in a rare case slammed by media groups as a clampdown on press freedom. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court ruled Friday that a popular online news portal was guilty of contempt for publishing readers' comments that criticized the judiciary, a landmark case slammed by media groups as a clampdown on press freedom.
Attorney General Idrus Harun filed the charges against Malaysiakini and its Editor-in-Chief Steven Gan over comments made by five readers on the portal last year that he said undermined public confidence in the judiciary.