Make Music Ridgefield announces schedule.

To kick off Make Music Day, the Ridgefield Playhouse will sponsor a drive-in movie sing-along of “Grease” on Saturday, June 20, at 9 p.m., at Ridgefield High School. The event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, from noon-8 p.m. there will be live music on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, the Lounsbury House and the Graham Dickenson SPIRIT Skate Park. Musicians will be at a safe distance from the audience, who are encouraged to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St.

noon-1 p.m.: Angry O’Hara’s — Progressive Bluegrass, reinventions of traditional folk

1-2 p.m.: Matthew Donovan — Indie-Rock singer/songwriter and local firefighter

3-4 p.m.: Bach to Rock performers

4-5 p.m.: Suzanne Corey-Sahlin (principal violist) and Gunnar Sahlin (cellist) from The Ridgefield Symphony

5-7 p.m. Jazz Giants: Local jazz musicians return to their hometown

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St.

noon-1 p.m.: Marko Katra —13-year old classical guitarist

1-2 p.m.: Maggie Seligman — Originals, American, Celtic, folk, Americana, roots and jazz standards

2-3 p.m.: Dmitri Volkov — Violinist playing classical, experimental, jazz

The Lounsbury House, 326 Main St.

2-3 p.m.: Suzanne Corey-Sahlin (principal violist) and Gunnar Sahlin (cellist) from The Ridgefield Symphony

Graham Dickenson SPIRIT Skate Park, 60 Prospect St.

noon-2 p.m.: DJ from James Daniel Entertainment

2-4 p.m.: Powderfinger — classic rock

4-6 p.m.: Tony & the Westsiders Rock, blues, rock-a-billy and pop

Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury will be on site collecting donations of musical instruments.

Streaming events

The Ridgefield Library will begin Make Music Ridgefield celebrations at 3 p.m. with online performances by six local musicians including Barrett Jones, Chris Belden, Barbara Kahn and more to be announced. This will be followed at 4 p.m. with an open mic where members of the community are welcome to share their musical talents (in 5 minutes or less). Visit https://ridgefieldlibrary.org/.

The Ridgefield Theatre Barn, https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/.

A.C.T of Connecticut, noon-9 p.m., https://www.actofct.org/livestream.

From 1-3 p.m. there will be Window Serenades at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossing. Sponsored by Compassionate Ridgefield and First Light Home Care.

Other events are still being planned and musicians can still sign up to play by going to ridgefield.makemusicday.org.