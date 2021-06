RIDGEFIELD — Main Street was home to dozens of musical musings as local artists took part in Make Music Ridgefield on Monday.

The town joined more than 1,000 communities worldwide for the global celebration of music by offering a variety of performances throughout the day.

From Ballard Park to Keeler Tavern, residents were able to listen and interact with nearly 30 participating musical groups and instructors all over town. Attendants enjoyed live music at Ballard Park, with performances by The Ridgefield Jazz Giants, Bach to Rock, School of Rock and The Five O’Clocks.

During the event, Lounsbury House and The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum hosted programs “celebrating the language of music and the role it can play in enhancing creative expression,” according to a release.

Lounsbury hosted violist Suzanne Corey-Sahlin and cellist Gunnar Sahlin of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra as Guild of Artists members Clarice Shirvell, Tina Phillips and Katushka Millones painted alongside them. The Aldrich similarly hosted members of the Western Connecticut State Youth Orchestra as they played a selection of classical music for children to listen to as they painted. Participants were guided by local photographer and Aldrich volunteer, Susie Buckley.

The event was produced by the Ridgefield Arts Council. And while this is the third time the town celebrated Make Music Day, this year it served as the kick off to a new promotional initiative: Summer of Song.

A joint effort by the council, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and the Economic & Community Development Commission, Summer of Song celebrates more than two months worth of programming that residents — and visitors — can expect this season.

The brochure boasts more than 80 event listings from CHIRP, the Playhouse, the Theater Barn and other venues taking place throughout the summer, providing a comprehensive look into the town’s cultural arts community. For the full listing, visit www.destinationridgefield.com/summer-of-song.