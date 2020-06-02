Make Music Day features window serenades

Make Music Ridgefield, part of the international Make Music Day, will take place Sunday, June 21. While the current climate has created some challenges in programming, it has also created some new opportunities.

Inspired by the national MMD organization, Make Music Ridgefield, in collaboration with Compassionate Ridgefield, has partnered with Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings as the venue for its Window Serenade event. Musicians will perform outside, while the residents listen and watch safely from their windows.

“Music is a very big part of our senior population here at Ridgefield Crossings,” said program director Kerry Cardinal. “Especially in this trying time, music can be very uplifting and can bring their spirits up.”

“I am eagerly anticipating all the musical talent I will be seeing and enjoying that day,” said Herb Oringel, a Ridgefield Crossings resident.

“It’s a wonderful and safe way to reach a population most isolated during this time,” said Jennifer DiLaura, of the Ridgefield Arts Council, which is organizing the event this year. “Many have not been able to take advantage of all of the streaming entertainment the local venues have been providing. We have already had great response from the local musical community.”

Musicians interested in performing can sign up at www.ridgefield.makemusic day.org. Masks, gloves, and disposable microphone covers are being donated by FirstLight Home Care of Western CT.

The Ridgefield Arts Council is a volunteer municipal council appointed by the Board of Selectman. The council generates attention for and collaboration between members of Ridgefield’s vibrant arts community. Their mission is to inform, entertain and inspire those who appreciate and create art in all its genres.

For more information, visit ridgefield@makemusicday.org.