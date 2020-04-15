Make-A-Wish Connecticut hosts Virtual Evening of Wishes Gala

Make-A-Wish Connecticut's first-ever Virtual Evening of Wishes Gala will be held Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Make-A-Wish® Connecticut’s first-ever Virtual Evening of Wishes Gala will be held Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

Starting Monday, April 20 Make-A-Wish will be sharing a week filled with mission moments, wish kid stories and auctions, all leading up to the Virtual Gala, complete with special guest appearances. Like their Facebook page to be in the loop about important details, new auction items and to follow along as inspiring stories of hope are posted.

More than 50 wishes are waiting due to COVID-19 related postponements. Make-A-Wish Connecticut is poised and ready to grant these wishes and more, as soon as it is safe to do so.

To participate or learn more, visit ct.wish.org/gala.