Major issues, minimal expectations for G-7 summit in France

Mounted police officers patrol near the beach on the first day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations will begin meeting Saturday for three days in the southwestern French resort town of Biarritz. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan. less Mounted police officers patrol near the beach on the first day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and the six other leaders of the Group of Seven nations ... more Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Major issues, minimal expectations for G-7 summit in France 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — World leaders and protesters are converging on the southern French resort town of Biarritz for the G-7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the host of the summit, which begins Saturday and has emptied out the town famed for its beach on the last week of the summer break. He has downplayed any expectations of a unified front from the leaders of the Group of Seven democracies.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives later in the day. At last year's meeting, Trump left early and repudiated the joint statement from Air Force One.

At the top of the agenda are climate change - and especially the fires burning in the Amazon - and a global economy teetering on the edge of recession.