Major guilds announce film nominees, clarifying Oscar field JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 2:57 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hopes that a few of last year's biggest box-office hits, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die,” might join the best-picture Oscar race were dealt a blow on Thursday when several of Hollywood's top guilds announced their film nominations.
The Producers Guild nominations are considered one of the strongest predictors for what films are most likely to make the Academy Awards best-picture field. Both the PGA Awards and the film academy use a preferential voting ballot and choose 10 nominees, and their picks often closely overlap.