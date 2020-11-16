Maine woman charged with making threats against Sen. Collins

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails after the election.

Katrina F. Preble, 56, of Bangor, is charged with two counts of making interstate threats because the server that stores the voicemails is not located in Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported. She’s due in court Wednesday.

Collins, a Republican, was elected to her fifth term on Nov. 3. The messages in which Preble threatened to harm the senator, according to an affidavit, were left between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.

Prosecutors asked for Preble to be detained pending a detention hearing, and it was unclear if she had an attorney.

A spokesperson for Collins said Monday that the senator and her husband "are grateful for the professionalism and quick response of local, state and federal law enforcement officers.”

It's the second time in two years a Mainer has been charged with threatening Collins. A woman convicted of mailing a letter containing powder to Collins' home was sentenced last month to 30 months in prison.