Maine transit services get a boost from virus relief funds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is slated to receive more than $6 million in federal transportation aid as part of the coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grants are designed to help transit systems in the wake of difficulties caused by the virus. The largest portion of the money is a $5 million award to the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority to help with Downeaster regional rail operating expenses.

Another $1.2 million is slated for Maine Department of Transportation to support York County Community Action and the Regional Transportation Program, which is a nonprofit organization that provides transit services in southern Maine, the federal agency said.

The coronavirus pandemic has stressed transit systems all over the country, including in Maine. Maine has had more than 2,500 cases of the virus and 99 deaths.