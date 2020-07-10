Maine secures deal for discounted energy from Hydro Quebec

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Hydro Quebec has sweetened the pot for Maine under a $1 billion project transmission project to bring hydropower to the New England power grid by agreeing to provide discounted energy to the state, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

Hydro Quebec will provide enough discounted power for about 70,000 homes or 10,000 businesses in Maine, and will also accelerate delivery of $170 million in benefits negotiated last year, the governor said.

The commitment addresses criticism that the project, spearheaded by Massachusetts to meet its clean energy goals, would benefit only Massachusetts and not Maine residents.

“I have heard people say that (the project) will deliver power directly to Massachusetts but not to Maine,” Mills said. “With this new commitment, we ensure that Maine consumers access power directly from the line at a discounted price.”

Supporters have contended all along that the project will stabilize electricity rates for the entire region and significantly reduce carbon emissions. The project is fully funded by ratepayers in Massachusetts.

Central Maine Power and Hydro Quebec previously agreed to $258 million in incentives in Maine that would boost the number of electric vehicle charging stations, subsidize heat pumps, improve rural high-speed internet, and help low-income ratepayers. Much of those benefits will now begin upon final approval of permits, instead of the date of commercial operation, Mills said.

Public Advocate Barry Hobbins said the new commitment “adds to the already significant stipulation that was negotiated for this project and ensures that Maine ratepayers will receive lower-cost electricity."

The New England Clean Energy Connect calls for construction of a 145-mile (233-kilometer) high-voltage power line from Mount Beattie Township on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine. Most of the project would follow existing utility corridors, but a new path would have to be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of wilderness.

Critics of the proposal collected enough signatures to put the project to a statewide vote in November.

But the referendum is the subject of ongoing litigation. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court scheduled a hearing for Aug. 5 on the project supporters’ efforts to have the referendum removed from the ballot, contending referendums must be tied to legislative acts and cannot nullify actions of agencies.

The project already received approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Land Use Planning Commission and Maine Public Utilities Commission.