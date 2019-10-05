Maine's summer fair season is going out with a bang

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — Maine's summer agricultural fair season is going out with a bang.

The state's largest fair, the Fryeburg Fair, began last Sunday and continues through this weekend.

The event features draft horses; steer and oxen pulling contests; and truck and tractor pulls, along with live music and rides.

All told, the Pine Tree State hosted about two dozen licensed agricultural fairs this summer. The Fryeburg Fair wraps up Sunday.