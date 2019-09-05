Maine's Democratic rep staying out of pivotal Collins race

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first-term Democratic congressman says he's not going to take a side in the state's much-watched U.S. Senate race featuring Republican Susan Collins.

Rep. Jared Golden won a tight race against incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine's competitive 2nd Congressional District in 2018. The Sun Journal reports Golden says he respects both Collins and the top Democratic challenger, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

However, Golden also says his reason for staying out of the race is largely because he wants to have a good relationship with whoever wins the seat. He says his position is "neutral" and that "it takes personal relations to work together."

Other Democrats besides vying for the party's nod include Betsy Sweet, Bre Kidman and Jonathan Tracey. Collins faces a potential primary with Derek Levasseur.

