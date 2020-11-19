Maine redefines contact tracing rules as flu season arrives

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With COVID-19 surging at the same time as flu season, the Maine Center for Disease Control will only investigate coronavirus infections based on a positive lab test.

Contact tracers will no longer investigate people who had close contact with someone who's infected, even if they're showing symptoms, unless there's a positive test, the Maine Center for Disease Control said.

The change is because of the arrival of influenza, which has symptoms resembling COVID-19, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.

The "adjustment ensures that all available COVID-19 response resources can be focused on lab-positive cases,” he said Wednesday.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, the chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth, said the change in policy makes sense.

"The state has recognized that they have staffing limitations. You need to spend those resources where they can be most effective, on positive cases," she told the Portland Press Herald.

With so many cases, it was already becoming difficult to investigate every person who may have had close contact with those who are infected.