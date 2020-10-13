Maine increases limits on indoor seating ahead of winter

A Metro bus driver wears a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while while working on a rainy day, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Portland, Maine. State health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no additional deaths.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine businesses are dealing with a new set of guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday in preparation for the cold winter months.

The state has increased its limit on indoor seating to either 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The outdoor gathering limit remains 100 people, the office said.

The state has also said indoor service at bars may resume on Nov. 2. The new rules also slightly relax the face covering requirements for businesses such as spas and tattoo parlors.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

THE NUMBERS:

Another 26 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported Tuesday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,780, while the number of deaths was unchanged at 143, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 36, which is about four more than it was a week ago.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.