EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine (AP) — A Maine marine science lab is set to receive about $2 million to study the resiliency of deep sea ecosystems in the era of climate change.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said the National Science Foundation is giving the grant to Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay. Pingree said the work is especially important in the era of human-created environmental challenges for ocean ecosystems.