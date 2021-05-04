Maine gov lays out goals for recovery plan projects

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor released a proposal on Tuesday that she said would use more than $1 billion in federal money to help the state's economy, job growth and infrastructure recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the money is from the American Rescue Plan Act, which went into effect in March. Mills said about $260 million would be dedicated to immediate economic recovery projects, such as lowering health care costs for small businesses and replenishing the state's unemployment trust fund.