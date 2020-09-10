Maine ferry system gets help to keep working amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A ferry system that serves communities in southern Maine is set to receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to keep operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration is providing the funding to Casco Bay Island Transit District. The money is intended to keep the district's “ferries, facility and equipment in service and in good working condition” during the pandemic, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement.

The Casco Bay district was also previously awarded $2.6 million in federal CARES Act funding. Collins said the funding “will help ensure that Casco Bay Lines continues to provide safe and reliable ferry services to passengers during this ongoing economic and public health crisis.”

The ferry service has been around for nearly 40 years and provides service to six islands in Casco Bay. It typically transports more than a million passengers per year.