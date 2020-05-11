Maine environmental regulators approve new energy corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine environmental regulators on Monday approved a $1 billion utility transmission project that would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to flow into the New England power grid.

The Department of Environmental Protection's permit requires Central Maine Power to take measures to mitigate the visual and wildlife impact, and to permanently conserve 40,000 acres to offset the environmental impacts. The permit also requires nearly $1.9 million for culvert replacement projects, the conservation of 700 acres of deer wintering habitat, and a prohibition on herbicides.

“Collectively, the requirements of the permit require an unprecedented level of environmental protection and compensatory land conservation for the construction of a transmission line in the state of Maine,” the DEP said.

CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect calls for building a high-voltage power line from Mount Beattie Township on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine.

Supporters say the project will reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions and stabilize electricity costs across the region — at no cost to Mainers.

Critics say the environmental benefits are overstated and the project would do irrevocable harm to large swath of Maine wilderness.

Most of the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project would follow existing utility corridors, but a new path would have to be cut through a 50-mile (80-kilometer) swath of wilderness owned by Central Maine Power in western Maine.

The Department of Environmental Protection's decision leaves only two hurdles to the New England Clean Energy Connect — a decision by the Army Corps of Engineers and a statewide referendum in November.

Maine’s highest court last week cleared the way for what's expected to be a costly referendum campaign when it affirmed the secretary of state’s certification of petitions that had been called into question.

Backers of the corridor contended Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap misinterpreted state law when he accepted petitions notarized by people who also performed other work for groups that were collecting signatures.

But the court unanimously rejected that argument last week.

The project was proposed by the state of Massachusetts to meet its clean energy goals and it would be fully funded by Massachusetts ratepayers.

The Maine project was embraced by Massachusetts officials after New Hampshire regulators pulled the plug on the controversial Northern Pass.

Supporters say the amount of carbon that would be removed from the atmosphere would be the equivalent of more than 700,000 vehicles.

CMP also agreed to provide Maine with $258 million in incentives, including electric vehicle charging stations and subsidized heat pumps.