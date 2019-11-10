Maine awarded $44.6M for projects in Woolwich, Lubec

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine has been awarded $44.6 million to fund two transportation projects sought by the Maine Department of Transportation and the town of Lubec.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the projects funded through the federal BUILD program will help replace the U.S. Route 1 bridge in Woolwich and make major improvements to Lubec's harbor to protect fishermen and boats.

The bridge project will receive $25 million, and Lubec will receive $19.6 million for a project that will allow 30 boats to tie up in rough weather.

Collins advocated for the projects as chairwoman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao notified her last week that the projects were approved.