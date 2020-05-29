Main Street closed by septic truck accident

Ridgefield Police responded to the spill of a septic system pumping truck after an accident at Main Street and King Lane. The road has been closed.

A septic system pumping truck was in an accident on Ridgefield’s Main Street and had to be pumped before it could be towed.

Main Street has been closed from Branchville Road to Market Street.

“It was a two-car accident that involved a septic truck,” an officer on the Ridgefield Police dispatch desk said.

An 85-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At about 10:45 police could not say how long the road closure would go on. But about 10:06 an officer on the radio could be heard saying “Main Street is going to be shut down for prolonged operations.”

The accident occurred about 9:50 a.m., at Main Street and King Lane.

It involved what was apparently a fully loaded Westchester Septic Service truck, which lost both its front wheels, with the axle on the ground.

Police were trying to get an in-town sanitation service to come and assist by pumping out the truck so it could be towed without danger of spilling its load.

An earlier version of this story mistakenly reported that the contents of pumped septic system were spilled onto Main Street.