Mac Donald-Pin Dancers fall classes begin Sept. 10

Registration is underway for The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers fall classes which begin Sept. 10 at The Recreation Center.

The Mac Donald-Pin Dancers, under the direction of Carrie Pin, have been training dancers in Ridgefield for more than 40 years with a guiding philosophy of individual attention to each child’s needs and encouraging student camaraderie. This family-oriented studio offers a comprehensive dance program providing technical dance training, performance experience, and sheer enjoyment for all students with either pre-professional or recreational aspirations. Classes are held in state-of-the-art dance studios at The Ridgefield Recreation Center.

The preschool classes of Intro to Ballet and unique combination classes of Intro to Ballet/Tap teach young dancers primary technique, simple steps, and short combinations in a fun and nurturing environment. The core program provides a complete curriculum with classes in Ballet, Tap, Jazz/Hip-Hop, Lyrical/Contemporary and Pointe. New this year the studio also will offer Youth Ballroom Dancesport and a Saturday workshop series teaching Hip-Hop, Salsa, and Modern. The Mac Donald- Pin Dancers also offers Adult classes in Ballet, Tap and Ballroom Dance.

“Through dance technique and performance opportunities students develop skills that carry them through all walks of life,” said Studio Director Carrie Pin. “Achievement of individual goals, interpersonal communication skills, the value of teamwork and commitment, an ability to present yourself without inhibition in front of others, and the knowledge that hard work pays off are all benefits of dance education.”

For a complete class schedule and to register, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org. For more information about the studio contact Carrie Pin at 203-744-2279 or carriepin@gmail.com.