MBTA worker killed in incident involving bus

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee was killed Saturday in an accident involving a bus, officials said.

The incident happened at the Quincy Center Station busway, officials said.

The MBTA did not release any more details and General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement that the agency would have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

“While the investigation continues, the T asks the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers,” Poftak said in the statement.

Quincy Fire Capt. Patrick Dee told The Boston Globe that when firefighters arrived, a woman had been pulled out from under the bus and was being treated by EMTs.

An MBTA spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email on Sunday.