Lynne Boehm elected president of Ridgefield Board of Realtors

Lynne Boehm, a sales associate with Weichert Realtors Madison and Post in Ridgefield, has been elected the 2020 president of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors (RBOR).

The board’s directors made the decision at their monthly meeting on Nov. 14 at 440 Main Street.

Boehm, the 2019 president elect, has served on the RBOR Board of Directors for the past four years and was named RBOR Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Also elected at the meeting were Kyle Neumann, 2020 president elect; Annmarie Del Franco, secretary; and Jefferson Guthrie, treasurer. The officers will assume their positions on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Ridgefield Board of Realtors®, chartered in 1961 by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is the local chapter of the not-for-profit professional trade organization. It is the leading advocate for private property rights, housing and the real estate profession.