Lucy, a 7-year-old Rottie mix seeks a loving home. Photo: ROAR /Donofrio Family Animal Shelter / Contributed

While nothing is sadder than a dog being used only to breed, and then discarded, almost as sad is a dog who has spent seven years of her/his life in a family, then a baby comes along with allergies and the dog is surrendered to a shelter.

That is exactly what happened to ROAR’s sweet senior Lucy, a 7-year-old Rottie mix. Because she is a senior dog, her adoption fee is only $200, but is waived to an active and over-65 senior able to adopt her.

Pets can play an important role in our lives as we age, as the need to feel needed — and appreciated for what you do — increases. Pets fulfill this need because they depend on their human companions for care and attention. In return, they offer love and unqualified acceptance.

Lucy enjoys outdoor activity and indoor snuggles as well as quiet time. She will keep you physically active and make you laugh.

Lucy will do best in a home without other dogs or young children or grandchildren. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and micro-chipped.

If adopting a rescue dog is something you have seriously considered, call the ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at 203-438-0158 to make an appointment to meet Lucy.

Pets need love, companionship and attention no differently than the rest of us.