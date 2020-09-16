Lucky is looking for a forever home

Lucky is the perfect name for a little cat who, in only one year, has had quite an adventurous life. He is cute, playful, and fun-loving. This smart little one loves head rubs and likes to snuggle with humans.

His adventure began as a stray. A cat lover rescued him, had him vet checked and decided to keep him. The resident cat was not pleased to lose his #1 status so it was decided that ROAR would find Lucky a forever home.

Early on, it was observed by staff that Lucky was an indoor/outdoor cat. (ROAR always recommends that our adopted cats be indoor cats, but there were unusual circumstances with Lucky).

When Lucky is adopted it would be helpful to make his indoor surroundings attractive by adding outdoor-type possibilities for play. He loves to be on the perch by the window, likes interactive toys and enjoys exploring hidden places. Lucky is not feral — he enjoys people and adores attention.

A glossy black coat and bright eyes make him charming. He is current with his vaccinations and is microchipped.

A teaching horse farm might give him the opportunity to be given special attention in the barn and also have a chance to be outdoors.

To meet this “lucky” cat call 203-438-0158 to set up an appointment. The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South St. Our website http://www.roar-ridgefield.org gives information about adoptable animals, adoption procedures and volunteer opportunities.