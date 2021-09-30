Lower test scores reflect pandemic's impact on Ridgefield students, officials said

RIDGEFIELD — The results from a series of standardized tests taken by students in the spring are in and some grades saw declines in higher achievement levels, which administrators attributed to the pandemic.
During a Board of Education meeting Monday night, school officials shared test results from three state-required assessments: the Smarter Balanced Assessment in English — or ELA — and math, the Next Generation Science Assessment and the SAT School Day. The scores were also compared to those from 2019.