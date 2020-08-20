Loving black and white cat searching for new home

Remy, a 3-year-old male tuxedo cat is looking for a home. Remy, a 3-year-old male tuxedo cat is looking for a home. Photo: ROAR / Contributed Photo Photo: ROAR / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Loving black and white cat searching for new home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Our dashing and dapper Remy is looking sharp in his distinctive tuxedo. He is a black and white “tuxie.” Not only is he handsome and charming, but has a unique “mask” across his face.

Remy is one of the friendliest cats you’ll ever meet. He loves being with people of all ages and here at the shelter is the “greeter at the door.”

Remy is a good-natured and affectionate cat who just loves life. He has many of the personality traits of a tuxedo cat. He’s really smart, likes to discover new things, is a devoted bird watcher and a top-notch cuddler. He’ll want to be part of all of your family activities. Come in and meet this majestic and loving sizeable young boy.

Remy just turned 3 and is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

August is “National Clear The Shelter Month” and it would be great if all of our terrific cats and dogs find their “just right” home.

The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is currently open by appointment only. You can view our adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies on our website at www.roar-ridgefield.org. Call to make an appointment at 203-438-0158 during open hours. We are located at 45 South Street.