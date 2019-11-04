Lounsbury House to host ceremony Monday, Nov. 11

The American Legion, along with the Marine Corps League Detachment and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will conduct a ceremony to honor Ridgefield’s veterans as well as all of America’s 21,700,000 veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

The Lounsbury House will once again host the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The featured speaker is former Army veteran Raymond Sementini.

A native of Stamford, Sementini received a bachelor’s degree in business and graphics from Bridgeport University.

He was drafted into the Army in 1963 and trained as a high speed radio operator. After training Ray was assigned to the 54th Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Engineering Battalion and sent to Germany.

“This was during the Cold War period,” said George Besse, commander of Ridgefield’s Everett Ray Seymour Post 78. “Their duties were mainly peacekeeping in nature while building bridges across the Rhine River and occupying a former Nazi Storm and SS Troopers post and bunker facility.”

Sementini and his wife Kay are residents of Ridgefield and he’s an active member of American Legion Post 78.

The ceremony will include patriotic songs sung by Evelyn Carr with short readings by veterans and local officials.

Cub Scout Pack 74 will assist in the ceremony by the laying of the wreath on the memorial monument, followed by Military Honors and playing of Taps.

Afterwards, refreshments will be provided by the friends of the American Legion.

All are invited to attend this ceremony as a tribute to U.S. veterans for their service.