Lounsbury House to host ‘Makeover Madness’ fundraiser

Five lucky Ridgefield women will start the new year off with a complete makeover, thanks to a fundraiser being sponsored by several local business including Whip Salon.

“Makeover Madness” at the Lounsbury House on Thursday, April 16, will highlight and celebrate the transitions made by this quintet but before that fundraising event can happen its organizers need Ridgefielders to nominate someone for a makeover.

“It can be a loved one or a friend or a neighbor,” said Amy Pal, owner of Whip Salon. “We want to find five good people who are deserving of a makeover. It can be someone who’s out of school and needs a professional look as they enter the business world, it can be a mother of three who just hasn’t had time to focus on herself. Our plan is to get a nice mix of people and treat them to a luxurious month of curated meals, personal training and gym classes, and, of course, a fresh hairstyle and some new makeup.”

The goal of Makeover Madness is simple: helping someone in the Ridgefield community look and feel great, an announcement said.

“When we look good, we feel good and we feel good we do good,” said Suzanne Brennan, executive director of Lounsbury House. “It spreads outward and impacts the whole community in a positive way.”

Pal said she’s been kicking around the idea for a few years and liked the fact that something like this has never been done in town.

“You see these types of shows on TV all the time and so I think there’s a natural interest there already. And I just thought that the makeover concept really lends itself nicely to getting that cross-sectional interest from other businesses,” Pal said. “The more players, the stronger the event.”

Nominees who are selected will receive an in-depth hair and makeup consultation at Whip to ensure they receive an update that is right for them.

They will also get 30 days of free fitness at FitClub to help get them back into healthy habits and five healthy meal ideas from Ridgefielder Brenda Lanzilli’s SaltSugarSpice blog.

In addition, five Ridgefield retailers — Audrey Road, Bahr & Co., Lucy’s, Olley Court, and Underground — will pick out and tailor a new wardrobe for selected nominees.

“We really want them to start this new decade with not only a whole new look but a whole new outlook on life,” said Brennan. “I can’t thank Amy enough for taking the initiative on this project. Whip is really a business that wants to help nonprofits, like Lounsbury House, in our community. I value that dedication.”

If selected the lucky recipients’ new looks will be unveiled at Lounsbury House on April 16 in a fun cocktail party celebration.

“Together, we’ll discover and support the new looks of the #getwhipped nominees, local vendors and Lounsbury House,” said Pal.

The event will run 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in February and will be $30 online and $35 at the door.

To nominate candidates, email getwhippedmakeover@lounsbury.com, or call 203-442-6444. Nominations should include a 250-word writeup about the person and why the deserve to win a complete makeover and a recent picture. The deadline for entry is Feb. 1 and participants will be announced on Feb. 15.

Nominees must be at least 21 years old and available on show nights April 15 and April 16. Winners must be willing to participate and understand they will have their hair cut and colored and be presented and interviewed in front of a live audience. Include a photo of the nominee and contact details.

Rules may be found at lounsburyhouse.org under the ‘community events’ tab.

