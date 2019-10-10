Lounsbury House thanks Ridgefield’s veterans

Seated, from left to right: Wally Goodman and George Ventres. Standing, from left to right Dino Calabro, Suzanne Bellagamba Brennan, and Gene Warden. Seated, from left to right: Wally Goodman and George Ventres. Standing, from left to right Dino Calabro, Suzanne Bellagamba Brennan, and Gene Warden. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lounsbury House thanks Ridgefield’s veterans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s Community Center and Veteran’s Memorial Community Association, is grateful for the sacrifice, commitment and courage of brave veterans everywhere.

As we approach Veteran’s Day, let us all remember that the freedom and privileges we enjoy today are because of those that have fought for our country — then and now.

Freedom can be taken for granted, but it is one of the most important things in the world.

Don’t forget: Thank a veteran.

Suzanne Brennan

Lounsbury House, executive director