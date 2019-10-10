https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Lounsbury-House-thanks-Ridgefield-s-veterans-14509815.php
Lounsbury House thanks Ridgefield’s veterans
Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s Community Center and Veteran’s Memorial Community Association, is grateful for the sacrifice, commitment and courage of brave veterans everywhere.
As we approach Veteran’s Day, let us all remember that the freedom and privileges we enjoy today are because of those that have fought for our country — then and now.
Freedom can be taken for granted, but it is one of the most important things in the world.
Don’t forget: Thank a veteran.
Suzanne Brennan
Lounsbury House, executive director
