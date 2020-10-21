  • Suzanne Brennan, executive director of Lounsbury House, thanks Branch Manager Antony Tokarr of M&amp;T Bank for the bank’s support of Ridgefield’s historic community center. As a nonprofit, Lounsbury House relies on community support to help with operations, maintenance and ongoing preservation. For more information on preservation efforts, call 203-438-6962. Photo: Christina Collura

    Photo: Christina Collura
Photo: Christina Collura