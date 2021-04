RIDGEFIELD — Althugh the Lounsbury House hasn’t held a senior luncheon since 2019, staff welcomed back seniors Monday morning for a free, drive-through meal.

Seniors lined up in their cars between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the venue, waving hello from their rolled down windows while swiftly picking up lunch.

The nonprofit traditionally invited Ridgefield’s senior community into its grand dining rooms for a little socialization and free food in previous years but hasn’t been able to do so since 2019 because of the pandemic, according to Executive Director Suzanne Brennan.

Mary Bonsignore, a resident who regularly attended the venue’s senior events before the pandemic, thinks Lounsbury did “a wonderful job.”

“I felt bad when we got the virus and we couldn’t get together,” she said, but added that the event coordinators were “very creative” and what they pull together is “always beautiful.”

“I think it’s great and important for the seniors to get out,” she added. “They really reach out (to) the seniors in a special way.”

Brennan agreed and said the drive-through was a “fun” pop-up event in place of Lounsbury’s typical sit-down events. She added that she and her staff will continue to hold events using the drive-through model for the next few months as more people get vaccinated.

“It’s our give back to the senior community,” she said. “We have an appreciation for all the people who have made good things happen.”

Brennan allotted about 90 spots for the lunch, which sold out within two days of the event’s announcement. Those who made reservations in advance were able to snag a personal pizza catered by Bailey’s Backyard Pizza Pop-up and a salad and dessert provided by Ridgefield Meals on Wheels.

Lounsbury was able to provide lunch free of charge as a result of various grants and donations from local partners such as Meals on Wheels, the Ridgefield Lions Club, Kellen Foundation and others.