Lounsbury House, Ridgefield’s historic community center, has announced the appointment of three new Board of Director members as well as the full slate of officers and members for 2020.

Joining the Lounsbury board are Patricia Ross, Timothy Trant and Stephen Wooters.

“All three of our newest Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we work to strengthen community, preserve local history and continue to position Lounsbury House as Fairfield County’s premier private event venue,” said Executive Director Suzanne Brennan.

Patricia Ross is a former NYC portfolio analyst with a background in economics, finance and accounting. She is both a board member and performer with the Ridgefield Chorale and an active supporter of SPHERE, The Ridgefield Playhouse, Founders Hall, Kids in Crisis, RVNA Health and has also served on the board of Ridgefield Academy. Patti and her family have resided in Ridgefield for more than 20 years.

Timothy Trant enjoyed a 25-year career at PepsiCo as a senior executive in both foodservice and retail followed by and entrepreneurial role running sales and operations for Barfresh Inc. Prior, Tim was senior vice president of sales in Pepsico’s foodservice division managing brands such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew. Most recently, Tim has joined the executive team of Sysco in corporate sales. He is a current board member of The Ridgefield Playhouse and has called Ridgefield his home for 10+ years along with his family.

Stephen Wooters is a 25-year financial services veteran with experience in global, national and community banks across retail and commercial banking. A member of the executive team at Fairfield County Bank, Steve is EVP, head of marketing, digital banking and payments. Prior to FCB, Steve has worked with the Bank of Montreal, the Royal Bank of Scotland, MBNA and Bank One/First USA. Steve is looking forward to special events and activities with Lounsbury and lives in Ridgefield with his family.

The full slate of Board Members and Officers for 2020 includes: Alex Bellina and Laura Brennan, co-presidents, facilities & incorporators, respectively; Robert J. Creamer, treasurer; Antonia Riordan, secretary; Wendy Beurket; Tiffany Brooks; Tracy Craighead; Mary Jones; Caroline Kellen; Jill Rae; and Christine Wohl.