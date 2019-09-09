Louisiana voter registration deadline for fall election near

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Deadlines for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the Oct. 12 statewide election are nearing.

The secretary of state's office says people who want to register or who want to make changes to their registration have until Wednesday to mail in the forms or make changes in person. They can register online at www.GeauxVote.com through Sept. 21.

People can register in person at parish registrar of voters offices, Office of Motor Vehicles locations, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries.

On the October ballot are races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, agriculture commissioner and all state legislative seats. Local elected positions also are up for grabs.

Early voting begins Sept. 28.