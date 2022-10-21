Louisiana system begins search for college's new chancellor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A search committee has been formed to find the next chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College in Minden, which also has extension campuses in Mansfield and Shreveport.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System said Friday that Timothy W. Hardy, a member of the system's Board of Supervisors, will chair the 12-member committee. The panel also includes board members Tari Bradford and Paul Price as well as Cheyanne Cedars, the president of the Student Government Association at the main campus.