Louisiana shipyard to build 2 new research ships for NOAA

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A shipyard in Louisiana has a $178 million Navy contract to build two new research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC is located in Houma, the same city where another shipyard is building three smaller research vessels for the National Science Foundation.
The ships will be named Oceanographer and Discoverer after ships that served from the mid-1960s until 1996. The Oceanographer will be homeported in Honolulu. The second ship’s home port has not yet been assigned.