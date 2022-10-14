Louisiana school district's teachers to get bonus, raise

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Educators in a southwest Louisiana school system are getting a lump sum bonus check and a raise after its school board unanimously approved both this week.
It's the second consecutive year that teachers in the Lafayette Parish School System will receive a pay raise, with this year’s amount being $500. The raise will be pro-rated over the remaining days in the work year beginning Nov. 1, Assistant Superintendent Matt Dugas said during Wednesday's board meeting, The Advocate reported.