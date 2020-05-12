Louisiana officer accused of raping woman after traffic stop

PORT BARRE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer has been charged with rape after a woman accused him of engaging in sexual activity with her in exchange for a lighter punishment following a traffic stop, authorities announced.

Port Barre officer Darwin Fontenot, 21, admitted to having sex with the woman in an off-duty encounter after previously having pulled her over for speeding on a highway, news outlets quoted officials as saying.

Port Barre police Chief Deon Boudreax said the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office reported to him in late April that a Chalmette woman had made a complaint against Fontenot. The woman had other violations and during the March stop, Fontenot offered her leniency in exchange for sex, the report indicated.

Fontenot was placed on administrative leave and booked into jail on the third-degree rape charge and a count of malfeasance before being released Saturday.

“The public holds law enforcement to a high standard and so do I,” Boudreax said in a statement. “Whether the sexual interaction was consensual or not doesn’t justify it. I will not tolerate such unprofessional behavior from our police officers.”

It's unclear whether Fontenot has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.